Jerry Jones Reveals What’s Keeping Him From Negotiating With Micah Parsons: ‘Nothing'
Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons still haven't worked out a contract extension, which isn't surprising when you realize they still haven't been talking since Parsons demanded a trade almost two weeks ago. In a tweet, ESPN's Adam Schefter said "they haven't discussed a deal in months," yet that's the only thing the two sides have to do to end this saga.
Jones spoke to the media today and was asked what was preventing the two sides from talking and his answer was fairly perplexing as he responded, "Really, nothing." When asked why in a follow-up question, Jones doubled down on the nothingness.
"Again, 'nothing,' would be that," Jones repeated. "And we might, or might not talk. And the rest of that gets into what we do every day."
In this case what we do everyday consists of not talking at practice. Parsons and Jones have both spent Dallas training camp walking around. Jones speaks to the press. Parsons does not. Jones observes from above. Parsons remains field level.
The Cowboys' first game of the season is now three weeks away.