Jerry Jones's Wild Story About Eating Raccoon, Squirrel Led to So Many Jokes
Never say that Jerry Jones doesn’t try new things.
The Dallas Cowboys owner is a notorious stickler against stadium curtains and opted against signing a much-needed running back this past offseason, but he’s not totally set in his ways. He’s apparently ventured into the wilder forays of cooking and cuisine and told an entertaining anecdote about his creative food adventures during his weekly Dallas radio appearance on Tuesday.
In the wake of Panthers wideout Xavier Legette’s stunning admission that he likes and has eaten raccoon, Jones was asked if he’s ever tried the unconventional meat.
“I've eaten a lot of raccoon. The answer is yes,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “It's not uncommon at all. One of my favorites is squirrel. It's wonderful. We all had our favorite pieces… My mom and I would even ask for the brain of the squirrel. Delicious. Seriously."
Fans had wide-ranging reactions to Jones’s story.