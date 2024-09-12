Jerry Rice Puts Patrick Mahomes in GOAT Conversation With Joe Montana, Tom Brady
Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice knows football's GOATs.
Many characterize the 13-time Pro Bowler as the greatest wide receiver in history. He played with one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in Joe Montana from 1985 to '92. He even hung around long enough to play against New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the early days of his career.
Thus, when Rice declares a player worthy of the GOAT conversation, it's worth taking notice—and he did just that with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in an interview with Sports Illustrated Thursday promoting Rice's partnership with Rold Gold pretzels.
"Patrick Mahomes would probably say no, but you gotta put him up there now," Rice said. "The dynasty we had for so many years with the San Francisco 49ers, we're starting to see that with the Kansas City Chiefs now... We don't want them to three-peat. We really don't want that to happen."
Rice also indicated that Mahomes is the contemporary quarterback from whom he would most want to catch passes.
"I have a selection of guys... but if I had to pick one in particular, I would say probably Patrick Mahomes right now," Rice said.