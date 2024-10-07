SI

Jets' Robert Saleh Gives Update on Aaron Rodgers's Injury Day After Loss

Aaron Rodgers injured his ankle in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
Aaron Rodgers injured his ankle in Sunday's loss to the Vikings. / Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 23-17. in London on Sunday in a game that saw the 40-year-old quarterback hobbling around on a bad ankle after taking a tough hit in the third quarter.

Rodgers was able to finish the game and said afterward that it was a light sprain and that he heard noises when he fell to the ground.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media on Monday morning and said Rodgers should be OK to play in their Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills next Monday night: "He's dealing with a low ankle but all the preliminary stuff says he should be fine."

The Jets have lost two straight games and are sitting at 2-3 through five weeks of the season.

