Aaron Rodgers Pushed Back Against Robert Saleh's Comments About Jets' Offense After Ugly Loss
On a truly gross day in the greater East Rutherford area, the New York Jets lost a truly gross game to the Denver Broncos, 10-9. Aaron Rodgers was sacked five times as the Jets offense managed only 248 yards on the day— somehow much better than the Broncos, who put up merely 186 total yards. Despite that differential New York couldn't put points on the board and Greg Zuerlein missed a 50-yard field goal in the final minute to seal his team's defeat.
The Jets' biggest problem (besides the rain) on the day was the offensive line. Rodgers got hit a total of 14 times and never had much time to operate in the pocket. Most concerning was the line didn't seem in sync and got flagged for a whopping five false starts. After the loss head coach Robert Saleh said the team had to evaluate whether the offense was good enough for all the cadence and hard counts Rodgers enjoys.
The quarterback was asked about that at the podium and pushed back against Saleh's comments.
"That's one way to do it," Rodgers said when asked about dialing back cadence to avoid penalties. "The other way is to hold them accountable. We haven't had an issue. We've had one false start, Morgan (Moses) had one false start until this. It's been a weapon. We use it every day in practice. We rarely have a false start, and we had, I don't know, five today, it seemed like? Four or five? It seems like an outlier. I don't know if we need to make mass changes based on kind of an outlier game."
Rodgers has long used the hard count and cadence to draw defenders offsides and earn a free play. Every quarterback does it but he in particular developed a reputation for doing it well, and often, while in Green Bay with the Packers. It would be a loss for the Jets if they had to cut back in order to keep everybody on the same page and avoid pre-snap penalties.
Ultimately it seems as though Rodgers won out on this one. Saleh spoke to reporters again on Monday and said cadence is "part of what makes us who we are" and they'll continue to "push the envelope" in that department.
The Jets will get a chance to bounce back against the Minnesota Vikings in London next Sunday.