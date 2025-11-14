Jets Analyst Bluntly Informs Audience Justin Fields is Not an NFL Quarterback
The Jets were once again significantly overmatched against a superior opponent on Thursday night as they fell to the Patriots, 27-14. New York had entered the contest on a surprising two-game winning streak but that's now in the rearview window and there's nothing ahead but wondering how they'll get to the finish line of a season that's seen them drop eight of their first 10 tests.
Justin Fields wasn't the only problem yet again but he also wasn't much of a solution. The underperforming quarterback completed 15 of his 26 pass attempts for 116 yards and a score—while adding 67 yards via his legs. Put him across the field from a top-tier signal-caller like Drake Maye and the differences really stand out.
Willie Colon offered his take on the fundamental problem facing the Jets offense right now during SNY's post-game show.
"Justin Fields is not an NFL quarterback," the former NFL offensive lineman said.
If true—and to this point in Fields's career it seems true—that's a major problem. And not just because the production isn't there. Colon dove into what players knowing the reality of this unfortunate situations could lead to.
"You can't sit here and tell your team before games and want them to rally and want them to give them all they've got when you're not giving your team everything they need to be successful," Colon said of Aaron Glenn's challenge.
Colon is giving a harsh assessment here. Yet don't expect a huge rush of people to swoop in wanting to debate him. The Jets' decision to entrust their immediate future with Fields was risky at the time they made it. With each week it looks worse. Adding to the problem is that Tyrod Taylor is not exactly going to set the world on fire himself.
So the Jets, again, are stuck. Now they are even further behind the 8-ball every time they take the field after dealing away their best defensive players.
Only seven games left before they can drastically change course headed into next year.