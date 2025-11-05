Jets Bench All-Pro LB One Day After Massive Trade Deadline Fire Sale
The Jets are making big changes this week, and that includes benching an All-Pro.
On Wednesday, linebacker Quincy Williams was informed that the team was benching him. The 29-year-old was named first-team All-Pro in 2023, but apparently was not playing up to the standards New York’s coaching staff expected, so he’s being replaced in the starting lineup.
“My coaches told me I was underperforming, that I’ve been underperforming since training camp,” Williams said. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Williams added that while he was “not thrilled” with the decision, he wasn’t mad because he hoped to win his job back.
This has been a rough week for Williams. On Tuesday, the Jets traded his younger brother Quinnen to the Cowboys. Roughly 24 hours later, he lost his starting job.
The elder Williams brother earned an All-Pro nod in 2023, but Pro Football Focus has given him a grade of 55.2 this season, which ranks him 57th out of 82 qualifying linebackers. He has dealt with a shoulder injury and has only played in four games so far in 2025. In those games, he has 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Williams signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Jets in March 2023 and will be a free agent after the season. This is a pretty clear indication he’s not in the team’s future plans.
Jets make massive changes to their defense
It has been a week of transformation for the Jets. Before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, they sent All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Colts in exchange for receiver Adonai Mitchell and two first-round picks. Later in the day, New York traded Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick, a first-rounder in ‘27 and defensive tackle Mazi Smith.
With the other Williams brother now benched, that’s three former All-Pro players who are no longer in the Jets’ starting lineup. It’s a massive change for Aaron Glenn’s team. As a result of those deals, the team now owns eight first or second-round picks over the next two years. Even more changes are coming in the future.