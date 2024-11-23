Report: Jets Benching or Cutting Aaron Rodgers Midseason 'Increasingly Likely'
With the New York Jets cleaning house over the last six weeks by firing general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh, the chances of Aaron Rodgers returning to the organization next season already appeared grim at best.
Now, it looks like his tenure with the Jets might end sooner than that.
The Athletic's Diana Russini reported Saturday, citing sources, that is is "increasingly likely" that Rodgers could be placed on injured reserve or benched over the next few weeks. Russini also reported that sources around the NFL wouldn't be surprised if Rodgers is cut at some point during the regular season.
That news arrives a few days after it was reported that Jets owner Woody Johnson talked with coaches about benching Rodgers as early as Week 4 this season.
Rodgers has struggled this season, as he enters the Jets' bye week with a career-low 88.9 passer rating and 17 touchdown passes in 11 games. New York ranks 18th in the NFL with 207.2 passing yards per game and 26th in the league with an average of just 18.5 points per contest.
According to Russini, Rodgers's intent remains to play in 2025—but not for the Jets.
The Jets are scheduled to return to the gridiron in Week 13 for a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at home. Perhaps a decision will be made at quarterback by then.