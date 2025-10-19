Jets Booed Off Field by Fans After Another Disastrous End-of-Half Possession
The Jets have been utterly hapless offensively through the opening weeks of the Aaron Glenn era, and that trend continued in Week 7.
With New York sitting at 0-6 on the year in Aaron Glenn's first season as coach, the Jets failed to get anything going against the Panthers at Metlife Stadium on Sunday. They managed only three points as Justin Fields completed half his passes for 46 total yards. The offense had one last chance to try for points near the end of the first half, but wound up not doing anything in a painful replay of last week's mistakes, leading to thunderous boos as players headed to the locker room.
The Jets called a pass play with 15 seconds left in the half and one timeout with the ball around midfield. Fields got sacked. Instead of calling a timeout to save the five or so seconds remaining on the clock for a Hail Mary or something, the Jets let the clock run out. Again. The boo birds proceeded to make their presence felt as the half ended, 13-3, in favor of the visitors.
Glenn made nearly the exact same decision against the Broncos last Sunday, got slammed for it all week, and even admitted he should have tried for points in that scenario. It seems, however, that he didn't learn anything. There was almost no risk in calling a timeout and heaving a deep pass in that scenario. But Glenn opted out of a chance to get his offense to score points, no matter how slim that chance was.
Jets fans were clearly furious about it. But Glenn, for his part, had seen enough; he benched Fields coming out of halftime in favor of Tyrod Taylor. Perhaps that will be enough to quell the homefield boos.