Fans Loved Taco Bell’s Hilarious Fake Property Listing After Davante Adams Trade
The Davante Adams trade to the New York Jets sent shockwaves across the NFL as the star receiver reunited with quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the Jets’ desperate hopes to salvage their 2-4 season.
The Adams acquisition also may have had a bit of a ripple effect on the real estate industry, as one Mexican-inspired fast food chain cheekily pointed out shortly after the trade went down.
Taco Bell, famous for their Crunchwrap Supremes and for their iconic commercials featuring the former Las Vegas Raiders star, shared a post of a fake property listing in which they put Adams’s Las Vegas home—the one with a famously built-in Taco Bell—on the market.
The listing read, “Imagine waking up to the smell of crunchwraps, every single morning. Welcome to your new dream home, ‘cause guess what—you finally do have Taco Bell at home.”
The eight-bed, ten-bath single-family home (every one of those bathrooms will be necessary) also comes with a full time employee, Todd, who will “tend to your every Taco Bell need.” The price of the property is available upon request.
Fans loved it.