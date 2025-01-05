Jets' Disastrous Trick Play Attempt Ends With Davante Adams Getting Destroyed
The New York Jets suited up to finish out a brutal 2024 campaign on Sunday, hosting the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium in the final matchup of the year. It did not take long for things to go typically sideways, as the team banner was held upside-down during pregame festivities. This error was almost immediately matched on the field.
Aaron Rodgers and the Jets' offense got the ball for the first time after Miami kicked a field goal on the opening possession of the game. With nothing to play for, and therefore nothing to lose, New York decided to call a trick play that involved superstar wideout Davante Adams and Rodgers. It went horrifically wrong and resulted in Adams getting absolutely lit up by a Dolphins defender.
It started with a reverse to Adams. Upon reaching the sideline Adams instead whipped it back to Rodgers across the field. Rodgers then looked for Garrett Wilson downfield, didn't like what he saw, and tried to salvage the play by throwing it back to Adams. Miami sniffed out what was happening pretty quickly and were very ready for Adams to catch the ball a second time, teeing up on the All-Pro wideout.
Tremendous work all-around. When you have the chance to get your best overall player absolutely destroyed, you just have to take it.
A bad season somehow continues to get worse for Gang Green.