Rex Ryan Calls Out Aaron Rodgers's Behavior With Jets Amid Head Coach Rumors
Rex Ryan is slated to interview for the vacant New York Jets head coaching job this upcoming Tuesday. In the meantime, though, the candidate is still working for ESPN as an analyst and giving his opinion on all things football as Week 18 gets underway— including thoughts on his possible quarterback in New York, Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers's murky future with the Jets was brought up on Sunday NFL Countdown and Tedy Bruschi offered up his opinion that the franchise cannot just let the future Hall of Famer walk out the door. Ryan pushed back on that, saying the Jets very well could do just that, and went on to call out Rodgers for his behavior while with Gang Green, in particular his lack of commitment this season.
"I think you can let a guy walk out the door when he's not committed to the team," Ryan said on Sunday. "You can't tell me that hasn't been the case. This is a guy that wasn't at mandatory minicamp."
Ryan is in a strange position and his words carry a lot more weight given the very real possibilty he's making decisions for the Jets within the month. And while he didn't exactly lay into Rodgers the way he has some other NFL personalities this season it's transparent he doesn't see the QB as someone he'd want in the building right now.
Much like a car wreck it's impossible to look away from the Jets as they wrap up their catastrophic 2024 season and move onto fresh horrors in 2025. It will be quite interesting to see how everything unfolds.