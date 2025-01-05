Jets’ Embarrassing Pregame Banner Mistake Is Perfect End to Nightmare Season
If there’s one thing highlighted from the New York Jets’ 2024-25 season, it’s that the franchise has somehow found new ways to lose week after week.
They’ve also found new ways to humiliate themselves, much to the red-faced embarrassment of their historically depressed fans.
The Jets (4-12) play the Miami Dolphins in their regular season finale at MetLife Stadium in a game that has heavy draft implications and also could be quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s last. Before it even started, however, the Jets already made themselves into a laughingstock with a downright cringeworthy move.
As New York unfurled its pregame banner on the field, those watching quickly realized the banner was upside down.
Nothing like some classic season jitters. Trust that they'll figure it out before the games actually matter.
Oh, and Rodgers was picked off on his very first pass of the day. What an all too appropriate start to a truly humbling ending for the Jets.