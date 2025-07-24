Jets Fan Mike Greenberg Was Totally Devastated On-Air by Justin Fields Injury News
The New York Jets' plan to turn the page from the Aaron Rodgers era and hand the keys to Justin Fields may have hit a major snag as the quarterback suffered an injury on Thursday that forced him to be carted off from training camp activities. The severity of the injury is still unknown but the tone and tenor of those reporting on it suggests that it could be serious and therefore keep him off the field for a long time.
Renowned Jets fan Mike Greenberg was left to process this news live-on air while hosting Get Up and his emotions were raw.
"I turn to others to speak on my behalf, because quite candidly, if I were to speak right now I don't know how well tht would go for anyone," Greenberg said. "It is the first freaking day of practice, they aren't even in pads and Justin Fields is being carted off the field."
Entering Thursday Greenberg had high expectations for the Fields-led team this year, predicting it would go better than most were expected. That optimism may be gone if his worst fears are realized.