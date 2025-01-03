Jets Insider Relays Promising Update on Mike Vrabel Interview With New York
Mike Vrabel interviewed for the Jets' vacant head coaching job in New York on Friday, and according to one team insider, it was a good conversation.
"The Jets wrapped up their first interview with Mike Vrabel on Friday and from my understanding, it went very, very, very well," relayed SNY's Connor Hughes. "That is a feeling shared by both sides of this equation."
Vrabel is the second known candidate to interview with New York. Former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera spoke with the team about the vacancy on Thursday.
"This is a little bit of a unique head coaching search for the Jets," Hughes continued. "Because as it pertains to Vrabel, it's not necessarily do the Jets want him, but what can they do to make him want the Jets. Vrabel is the top coach available. He's going to have just about every team looking for a coach interested in his services... because of this, the Jets need to find a way to make their vacancy as appealing as possible."
He went on to mention that the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, and—if they move on from their head coaches—the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots—are all expected to have an interest in Vrabel.
Vrabel spent 2018 through '23 as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans before being fired after back-to-back losing seasons. He served as a consultant with the Browns in 2024 and upon leaving a solid mark on the franchise, was let out of his contract this past Monday to explore other options.
The Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh following a 2-3 start to the season and have leaned on interim Jeff Ulbrich since. He'll also interview for the position following their Week 18 contest against the Miami Dolphins.