Mike Vrabel Expected to Be One of the Hottest Names of the NFL Coaching Cycle
Mike Vrabel might not have a head coaching job at the moment, but experts expect that to change sooner rather than later.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Vrabel is at the top of the list for several teams across the NFL looking for their next leader.
“I would expect Mike Vrabel to get significant interest from really every team that has a head coach opening, and more,” Rapoport said on Monday.
Vrabel spent the 2024 season as a consultant for the Cleveland Browns after not landing a head coaching or coordinator job in the offseason. His contract with the Browns expired on Monday, meaning that teams were free to talk to Vrabel.
Rapoport noted that Vrabel is expected to draw immediate interest from the Jets, Bears and Saints—all with a head coaching vacancy. Rapoport also noted that there was one job, that while currently filled, Vrabel might get a call for soon.
“Mike Vrabel has been linked to the Ohio State job, which is not open. Ryan Day is still the head coach at Ohio State,” Rapoport said. “They play on Wednesday. If something really terrible happens and they decided to make a change, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Ohio State take a look at Vrabel as well.”
Despite Ohio State being in the hunt for a national championship, Buckeyes nation has been weary of getting excited about head coach Ryan Day, especially after the team’s upset loss to arch rival Michigan. Should Ohio State fall flat against Oregon later this week, Day might be out.
Should that happen, Vrabel would undoubtedly be at the top of Ohio State’s list of potential candidates. Vrabel played his college ball with the Buckeyes, and started his coaching career there as a linebackers coach before making the jump back to the NFL.
Before his consulting stint with the Browns, Vrabel spent six seasons as head coach of the Tennessee Titans, leading them to the AFC Championship in his second year with the team. With Ohio State potentially in the market depending on the outcome of this week’s game, the Jets, Bears and Saints might want to schedule their meetings as soon as possible.