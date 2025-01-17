Jets to Interview Former New York QB for Open Head-Coaching Position
The New York Jets reportedly plan to interview one of their former quarterbacks for the open head-coaching role.
CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones reported the Jets have three interviews scheduled for Friday with Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown.
McCown suited up for the Jets for two seasons over his lengthy NFL career, starting 16 games from 2017 to '18. He went 5–11 in those starts, throwing for 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for two Jets teams that never won more than five games under coach Todd Bowles.
McCown, 45, just wrapped up his second year in the NFL coaching ranks. He served as the Carolina Panthers' quarterbacks coach in 2023 and jumped to the Minnesota Vikings in '24 to take the same role under head coach Kevin O'Connell.
McCown was on the sidelines this season to coach his former Jets teammate Sam Darnold, who enjoyed the best season of his career. In 17 games, Darnold set career bests in every category, throwing for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while steering the Vikings to a surprising 14–3 record. After proving his worth as a starting quarterback, Darnold enters the offseason as one of the NFL's most intriguing free agents.
The Jets are hoping to find some stability at quarterback themselves with veteran Aaron Rodgers's future with the franchise unclear. Perhaps McCown is the right choice to find the right guy for the job under center.
Along with McCown, Flores and Hafley, the Jets have also interviewed Ron Rivera, Rex Ryan, Matt Nagy, Aaron Glenn, Mike Locksley, Steve Spagnuolo, Darren Rizzi, Jeff Ulbrich, Vance Joseph, Arthur Smith and Bobby Slowik for their head-coaching vacancy.