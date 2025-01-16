Aaron Rodgers Explains How Jets' Coaching, GM Searches Will Impact His Future
With the NFL season coming to a close and the New York Jets' 2024–25 season well in the rearview mirror at this point, the football world is once again nearing Aaron Rodgers watch. As is tradition, the Jets quarterback will mull retirement or a return to football, and as was the case when he decided to leave the Packers in early '23, whether he wants to re-up with New York or head to a third team.
The decision won't be his alone. The Jets' gambit to trade for Rodgers very clearly didn't work out, as he missed virtually the entire 2023 season with a torn Achilles and led the team to just five wins in '24.
Individually, Rodgers had some moments of solid play and threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions on the season. There is a chance that he will be better in 2025, another year removed from the injury. He is 41 years old, however, so any franchise that pins its hopes on him is taking a real risk, including a Jets team that is currently looking for both a new coach and general manager. Those hires will go a long way toward determining Rodgers's future, and the QB himself knows it.
"I think everybody understands that it's going to come down to GM and coach and myself and whether we all want to do a dance together or it's not in the cards," Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show Thursday.
Rodgers shared some details of his exit interviews with Jets brass, offering some slight details on what he went into with team vice chairman Christopher Johnson and team president Hymie Elhai, without divulging too much about the direction of his talks with owner Woody Johnson.
"I gave some constructive things," Rodgers said. "There's so much that goes into the whole thing, there's the food part, there's the locker room, there's travel, there's hotel stuff. Just gave little constructive things here and there that maybe they take to heart, maybe they don't. But I think there's always ways to improve."
The Jets have been extremely active in their coaching search, and have reportedly completed interviews with several candidates, including Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, former Jets head coach Rex Ryan, Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, and both Kansas City Chiefs coordinators, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, among others.