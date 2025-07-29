Jets' Justin Fields Expresses Relief Over Status of Toe Injury
Justin Fields caused some panic from Jets fans last week when he suffered a toe injury during a training camp practice. Luckily for Fields and fans, though, the injury was determined to be a dislocated toe and not a fractured toe, which would've been worse recovery-wise.
Fields was able to return to the practice field a day later, and by Tuesday, he's nearing feeling 100% with his toe, the quarterback told reporters on Tuesday.
The Jets' new QB1 opened up about the injury during his media session, expressing how "relieved" he is that he suffered just a dislocation.
"We get our feet stepped on all the time at practice, so it just felt normal at first when I first got stepped on. But I tried walking off and it just felt weird, like something was stuck in my toe," Fields said. "I didn't know what to think. I just knew something was wrong. ... Luckily, they said it was just dislocated. God was looking out that day. ... I'm very relieved."
Fields is taking precautionary measures while practicing as he's wearing a protective shield on his right foot for the time being.
"It's almost like a steel toe, but it's like a plastic toe—protection for a couple of weeks," Fields said.
There is no concern about Fields being ready to start for the 2025 season.