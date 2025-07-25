Justin Fields Is Back on the Practice Field One Day After Dislocating Toe
Justin Fields dislocated a toe on his right foot during Thursday's Jets practice, and it was later determined he was considered "day-to-day." Jets fans were elated as the original news dropped detailed Fields being carted off from the field, causing some people to wonder if it was a more serious injury.
Well, Jets fans can have another sigh of relief on Friday as the Jets posted a video of their new starting quarterback running onto the practice field just one day after the toe fracture.
Fields seemed to be jogging with ease as there was no apparent limp or anything of that nature.
This looks promising.
ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that Fields didn't participate in team drills on Friday, and that backup Tyrod Taylor led the offense during practice. But, it was still a good sign that Fields was there.
Coach Aaron Glenn told reporters on Thursday that another player happened to step on Fields's toe, which prompted a cart to come on the field to drive the quarterback to the locker room. The "carting off" part of the initial report is what caused concern for Jets fans.