Jets Clarify Severity of Justin Fields's Toe Injury After Training Camp Scare
Jets fans were dealt a major scare when reports from training camp indicated new quarterback Justin Fields had been carted off the field with a lower leg injury.
Shortly after, reports indicated the injury was to Fields's toe, easing the concerns of fans to some degree.
The team issued a statement a few hours later, offering some clarity on what the injury sustained by the quarterback was, and what his status going forward will be. The team announced that Fields is dealing with a dislocated toe on his right foot and he's considered to be day to day.
Speaking of the incident, new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said, "I know it was a quick throw, and I'm assuming somebody stepped on his toe... I want to look at the tape to be sure."
With Fields set for a brief spell on the sideline, backup Tyrod Taylor figures to handle starting duties for the time being. Fortunately, the team dodged a bullet when it comes to Fields, who signed with New York on a two-year, $40 million deal this offseason. Considering the franchise's past woes with injuries to quarterback, losing Fields at the start of camp would've been nothing short of catastrophic.