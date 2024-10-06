SI

Jets Kicker Greg Zuerlein Had Comical Pregame Moment With Vikings Cheerleaders

Andy Nesbitt

Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein had a weird warmup session before Sunday's game in London.
Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein had a weird warmup session before Sunday's game in London. /
In this story:

New York Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein was trying to get some work in before Sunday's game in London against the Minnesota Vikings when he suddenly found himself in the middle of the opposing team's cheerleaders.

So what did the veteran kicker do? Well, he's a professional so he just kept warming up and even booted a ball while being surrounded by the Vikings cheerleaders.

Check this out:

Zuerlein so far has made the only field goal he has attempted vs. the Vikings, so it seems like his crowded pregame warmup session hasn't affected his play.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL