Jets Kicker Greg Zuerlein Had Comical Pregame Moment With Vikings Cheerleaders
In this story:
New York Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein was trying to get some work in before Sunday's game in London against the Minnesota Vikings when he suddenly found himself in the middle of the opposing team's cheerleaders.
So what did the veteran kicker do? Well, he's a professional so he just kept warming up and even booted a ball while being surrounded by the Vikings cheerleaders.
Check this out:
Zuerlein so far has made the only field goal he has attempted vs. the Vikings, so it seems like his crowded pregame warmup session hasn't affected his play.
More From Around the NFL
Published