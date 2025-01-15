Jets Made Final Desperate Move to Recruit Mike Vrabel Before Patriots Hire
The New York Jets have more questions than answers at the moment surrounding the future of the franchise with an expected new regime to take over in 2025.
The Jets’ disappointing 2024 campaign saw the team clean house midseason, sacking coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas, then crawling to a 5-12 record and missing out on the NFL playoffs for a record-setting 14th straight time.
Before veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers makes a decision on his future with the team, he’ll likely discuss his thoughts with whomever the Jets hire as head coach this offseason.
Among the Jets’ rumored host of head coaching candidates was Mike Vrabel, who has since accepted a job with the New England Patriots. Vrabel interviewed with the Jets on Jan. 3—two days before the Patriots fired Jerod Mayo—and would ultimately reunite with his former franchise on Jan. 12.
It’s hard to gauge exactly how interested the Jets were in bringing in Vrabel, though Jets insider Connor Hughes did share a telling tidbit on the matter:
“The Jets desperately need someone to change their culture and instill a disciplined mindset that’s been sorely lacking for a decade-plus,” Hughes wrote on Tuesday. “Vrabel would have been perfect to do that. That’s why the Jets did everything they could to hire him—including a last-second call before he took the Patriots job.”
With Vrabel spoken for, the Jets can still pick from a wide pool of talented head coaching candidates including Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, both of whom interviewed with the team last week.
Hughes also brought up some buzz in league circles saying that the Jets could poach the Minnesota Vikings’ staff and hire Ryan Grigson (as general manager), Brian Flores (as head coach) and Josh McCown (as offensive coordinator) as a package deal.