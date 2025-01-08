Two Teams Request Head Coach Interviews With Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo
Another name is entering the mix to potentially land one of the NFL's six head coaching vacancies.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is reportedly a candidate for the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders' openings. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, both the Jets and Raiders have submitted a request to the Chiefs to interview Spagnuolo.
Spagnuolo is beloved in Kansas City, and has built quite the reputation as one of the top defensive coordinators in the business. He boasts head coaching experience, too, having previously been in the role with the St. Louis Rams from 2009 to '11, and again with the New York Giants in '17. He's also previously served as the defensive coordinator for the Giants, New Orleans Saints, and has been in the role with the Chiefs since 2019.
The Jets parted ways with Robert Saleh during the regular season and don't seem likely to promote interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich into the full-time role. They've been linked to numerous coaching candidates during the cycle, and Spagnuolo is the latest to enter the ring.
As for the Raiders, they announced Tuesday that Antonio Pierce would not be returning to his role as head coach in 2025.
It's unclear precisely when the interviews would take place, but Spagnuolo is emerging as a popular candidate for one of the vacant roles across the league.