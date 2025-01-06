Jets Make Requests to Speak to Five Big-Name Coordinators for HC Job
The New York Jets are wasting no time to find a new head coach.
Already on Monday morning, which is called "Black Monday" in the NFL, the Jets have requested interviews from five big name coordinators, per multiple reports. They include Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Kansas City Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Houston Texans OC Bobby Slowik and Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady.
All five of these coordinators will coach in the playoffs, which begin on Saturday with the wild-card round. However, Nagy will be available to interview starting on Wednesday since the Chiefs have the first-round bye. The other coordinators must wait until three days after their wild-card games.
Smith was connected to the UNC opening back in December before former NFL coach Bill Belichick took the role. He sounded pretty set on staying with the Steelers at that time, but we'll see if he ends up taking a head coaching position instead.
Nagy isn't only being considered for the Jets opening—the New Orleans Saints are reportedly interested in the Chiefs OC, too. Nagy has been on the Chiefs' staff since 2022 after a failed tenure as the head coach of the Chicago Bears.
Joseph is often considered for head coaching positions each season, even after his nearly two seasons with the Broncos in this role.
Brady hasn't been a head coach in the NFL yet, but he's impressed the league while working with potential MVP quarterback Josh Allen this season. It's a similar situation for Slowik, as he's a new candidate in the interview process.