Saints Considering Chiefs OC Matt Nagy for Vacant Head Coaching Position

Nagy is in the midst of his second stint as Kansas City's offensive coordinator.

Mike Kadlick

Nagy had one previous stint as an NFL head coach with the Bears from 2018 to '21.
With the NFL's Black Monday on the horizon, the focus this week around the league has been the impending head coaching carousel soon to come.

Teams that have already fired their head coaches are able to start their searches early. The Jets have already done so, and another in the New Orleans Saints has one prominent candidate firmly on the radar.

"Expect the Saints to show interest in former Bears head coach and current Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy," The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported in her column on Saturday. "I also expect interim head coach Darren Rizzi to get a shot at the job full-time."

She added that Mike McCarthy could also be a candidate if the Cowboys don't retain him.

The Saints fired Dennis Allen back in November after a 2-7 start.

Nagy, 46, started his NFL coaching career in 2010 as an assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles under Andy Reid. When Reid became head coach of the Chiefs in 2013, Nagy tagged along—rising to the role of offensive coordinator by 2016.

Following a successful 2017 season in Kansas City with Alex Smith as his quarterback and Patrick Mahomes waiting in the wings, Nagy was hired by the Bears as the franchise's 16th head coach. He led Chicago to the playoffs in his first season and was named the 2018 AP Coach of the Year. In four years, Nagy tallied a 34-31 record as head coach. He was fired after a 6-11 campaign in 2021.

Nagy returned to the Chiefs' coaching staff the following season as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach and is now in the midst of his second stint as offensive coordinator.

Given the Chiefs' 15-1 record and current standing in the AFC Playoffs, interviewing their assistants can be tricky. By league rule, Nagy is allowed to interview virtually with teams starting next Wednesday until Jan. 13. He cannot interview in person until after the Chiefs’ season ends—and not until after Jan. 19.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

