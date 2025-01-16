Jets Make Surprising Head Coach Interview Request With NFC Defensive Coordinator
The New York Jets put in a request to interview Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley for their head coach job, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported.
Hafley joined the Packers this past season after he was head coach at Boston College for four seasons, from 2020 to '23. Before that, the Montvale, New Jersey native spent time with several NFL teams and college programs as a defensive backs coach.
Hafley joins the Jets' long list of head coaching candidates after they parted ways with Robert Saleh in October following a 2-3 start. Jeff Ulbrich, their defensive coordinator, was named the interim head coach and the team finished with a disappointing 5-12 record.
Once the season ended, the Jets requested interviews with Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Kansas City Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Houston Texans OC Bobby Slowik, and Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady. They also interviewed Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn, who is a hot coaching candidate this cycle.
The Jets' list also includes their former head coach and current ESPN personality Rex Ryan, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, and Maryland coach Mike Locksley.
Hafley is the latest name in a widespread coaching search. He will interview for the job at the end of the week, according to Breer.