One AFC Team Confident in Pursuit of Lions DC Aaron Glenn for Head-Coaching Opening
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has put together one of the most consistent units in football over the last few seasons. With the Lions' recent success coupled with the defensive prowess that Glenn's units have exhibited, there's no wonder why Glenn is one of the most sought after head-coaching candidates this cycle.
The New York Jets are trying to find a replacement for Robert Saleh, who was fired in early October amid the team's 2-3 start to the season. Saleh is now interviewing with the Dallas Cowboys for their opening, and the Jets are looking for a coach of their own. If Glenn is their top pick, they may have the inside track to hiring him, according to a report from Brian Costello of the New York Post.
In fact, according to Costello, Glenn has told people the Jets are his first choice if he is offered a head-coaching position during the hiring cycle.
The Jets had a better-ranked defense in 2024 than the Lions, so Glenn inheriting that group should yield dividends for the franchise. But Glenn's primary focus with the Jets would be getting the offense fixed, which starts with finding a good coordinator and potentially a franchise quarterback.
Aaron Rodgers is technically under contract for one more season, but given the disappointing year, there's no telling what the future holds.