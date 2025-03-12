SI

Jets Release Defensive Captain C.J. Mosley

The Jets' defensive captain is officially a free agent.

Karl Rasmussen

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley
New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Aaron Rodgers wasn't the only veteran released by the New York Jets on Wednesday at the start of NFL free agency.

The Jets also released defensive captain and veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley, bringing an end to his tenure with the team after five seasons.

Mosley, who turns 33 next season, had been limited by injuries throughout his time with the Jets. He played in just two games in 2019 and missed the entire 2020 season after opting out of the campaign. He was mostly available from 2021 to '23––even making the Pro Bowl in '22, but appeared in just four games in 2024 due to a toe injury and a herniated disk in his neck.

Mosley was released with a post-June 1 designation, meaning the Jets will spread his dead cap hit across the next two seasons. As such, they'll save around $4 million while taking on a dead cap charge of $8.7 million, per Overthecap.

The former first-round pick and five-time Pro Bowler is set to hit the open market in hopes of latching on with a new team for the 2025 season.

