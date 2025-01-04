Jets Set to Interview Rex Ryan for Potential Reunion as Head Coach
A reunion could be afoot in East Rutherford, N.J.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets are set to interview Rex Ryan for their vacant head coaching position this coming Tuesday. Ryan is the third known candidate to interview for the job. Mike Vrabel and Ron Rivera spoke with the team this past week.
After 10 seasons as a part of the Baltimore Ravens' defensive staff, Ryan was first hired as the Jets' head coach back in 2009. He experienced early success in New York with two straight AFC Championship appearances right off the bat—but was fired in 2014 after four straight .500-or-worse seasons. Ryan was quickly hired as the division rival Buffalo Bills' head coach that offseason—but was fired before the end of his second campaign. The 62-year-old has worked as an analyst for ESPN since.
Ryan first expressed interest in returning to the Jets this past October after the team fired Robert Saleh, telling Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast that he "let everyone know that I definitely would be interested in that job, even though I've got a great gig [at ESPN]."
"I think I have some unfinished business, especially with that franchise," Ryan added. "That particular franchise, you know my dad was there forever, he won a Super Bowl, and it's super close to me. I would get back in it if I thought I could make a difference, and I think I could make a big difference with that team."
He'll now have a chance to pitch his case. The Jets—at 4-12 heading into Week 18—finish their season this Sunday at 1 p.m. EST at home against the Miami Dolphins.