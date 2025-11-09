Report: Jets Turned Down Trade Offer For Micah Parsons From Cowboys This Offseason
The Jets sent defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys at this past week's NFL trade deadline in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick, a '27 second-round pick, and DT Mazi Smith. A decent haul, all things considered.
Apparently, however, New York had an opportunity to receive All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons from Dallas in return for Williams in a similar deal this past summer—but declined.
As reported by Fox Sports' Jay Glazer on Sunday morning, the Cowboys—amid their training camp contract debacle with Parsons—tried to trade Williams from the Jets, and actually offered their then-superstar defender in return.
"The Jets didn't wanna do it then," Glazer explained. "But as the Tuesday trade deadline kind of started coming about, the Cowboys knew [they could get him], and whatever it took, they wanted to dive in and they are over the moon to get Quinnen Williams."
Seems like the Jets dropped the ball on this one.
As we now know, Parsons was instead sent to the Packers in late August before signing a record-breaking $188 million extension, and Dallas received multiple first-round picks and DT Kenny Clark in return.
New York, meanwhile, is just 1–7 to begin the 2025 season and went full fire-sale mode at the deadline, dealing Williams to Dallas and fellow All-Pro Sauce Gardner to the Colts.
What could have been, Jets fans. What could have been.