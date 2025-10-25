Jets Make Starting Quarterback Decision for Sunday vs. Bengals
The Jets have finally made a decision at starting quarterback for their Week 8 matchup against the Bengals.
Tyrod Taylor, who took over for Justin Fields during last week’s game against the Panthers, has officially been ruled out as he continues to deal with a bone bruise on his knee, meaning it will once against be Fields under center for the Jets, per Brian Costello of the New York Post. Rookie Brady Cook, who went undrafted out of Missouri, is in line to back up Fields.
Coach Aaron Glenn had played coy with the team’s plan at starting quarterback throughout the week, telling reporters on Wednesday, “We'll have a quarterback on Sunday. I wouldn't want to give [the Bengals] a competitive advantage.”
Justin Fields has struggled in his first season with the Jets
Fields was ready for a fresh start after his time in Pittsburgh, and the Jets presented an opportunity for him to immediately step into the starting role. So far, it has not gone well.
The Jets are 0–6 on the year, the only winless team remaining in the NFL. Fields has held on to the starting job so far, but his play has certainly left plenty to be desired. In three of his six starts, Fields has failed to clear 50 yards passing, including just 91 yards combined over the past two weeks.
Had Taylor been able to play on Sunday, it feels like there was a good chance he would have gotten the start.
Instead, Fields will get at least one more start for the Jets. It’s an opportunity for him to take back the starting job with gusto if he can put together a good game and lift New York to a win. If not, Taylor might be taking the reins whenever he is able.