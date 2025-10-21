SI

Jets Owner Shares Stance Regarding Aaron Glenn's Job As Coach

The Jets are the only winless team left in the NFL.

Madison Williams

Jets coach Aaron Glenn has yet to lead the team to a win this season.
Jets coach Aaron Glenn has yet to lead the team to a win this season. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
It sounds like Aaron Glenn's job may be safe, at least for the moment.

Jets owner Woody Johnson spoke to reporters on Tuesday amid the team's disappointing 0-7 start to the season. New York remains the only winless team in the league, so what's the issue? Is it Glenn? Is it quarterback Justin Fields? Johnson thinks it's the latter, and that Glenn is doing what he can to turn the team around.

“I do believe in Aaron," Johnson said, via Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. "... If I were a player, I’d respond to him, because he’s the real deal.”

Johnson emphasized how he thinks the issue lies with the quarterback position. Fields's 31.8 quarterback rating ranks second-worst out of the starting quarterbacks this season (rookie Cam Ward trails him).

"If you look at any head coach with a QB like that, you’re going to see similar results across the league," Johnson said. "... If we could just complete a pass, it would look good."

There's a chance Glenn will bench Fields this weekend against the Bengals in favor of Tyrod Taylor, but that has yet to be determined.

From an outside perspective, it seems very likely for Glenn to be on the hot seat at this point of the season since he has yet to deliver a win. However, it sounds like there will be a quarterback change before Johnson and the Jets organization chooses to make any decisions regarding Glenn's role.

