NFL Insider Weighs in on New York Jets Possibly Trading Haason Reddick
The New York Jets are still dealing with a holdout situation involving star pass-rusher Haason Reddick.
While they're hoping to get something worked out with Reddick in the near future, no reports have come out detailing progress between the two sides.
Reddick will be a massive part of their defense, assuming they get him back on the field. However, if they aren't able to get an agreement together with him soon, could they consider a trade?
That is a situation that some have wondered about.
According to a report from Pro Football Network's Nick Faria, there is a "zero percent" chance that the Jets would look to trade Reddick.
As detailed previously here at Jets on SI, Reddick is being fined heavily for his holdout. It would be in his best interests, as well as New York's, to get a deal done as soon as possible.
During the 2023 NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles, Reddick ended up playing in 17 games. He totaled 38 tackles, 11 sacks, a forced fumble, and a defended pass.
Those numbers show just how valuable Reddick could end up being for the Jets.
New York has an incredibly talented secondary. Led by Sauce Gardner, they are going to be capable of forcing many turnovers. An elite pass-rush would help them accomplish the goal of wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.
Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic mentioned that things could pick up soon between the two sides. Each preseason game that he skips he would be fined an entire week's worth of regular season pay. That would equate to a solid chunk of his salary.
Connor Hughes of SNY noted that the fines and forfeited money has been so much that a contract adjustment would simply be enough to cover his fines, not make him more overall.
All of that being said, the situation hasn't paid off for Reddick yet. There is a chance that he could "bully" the team into giving him a big long-term deal, but that isn't seeming likely with how long the holdout has dragged on.
Expect to hear more news about Reddick and the Jets in the near future. With preseason game number one happening this weekend, the two sides could be more motivated to make something happen.