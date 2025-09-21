Will McDonald IV Makes Statement After 'Legendary' Week 3 Blocked FG
The New York Jets opened the season with a crushing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. New York had the game in its hands, but Xavier Gipson fumbled it away late in the second half. In Week 2, the Jets were overmatched and dominated by the incredible Buffalo Bills.
In Week 3, the Jets, without their starting quarterback, traveled to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game that saw New York as heavy underdogs. But New York would play the Buccaneers close for most of the game.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers lined up for a field goal that would put them up two scores and practically ice the game. But Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV had other plans.
McDonald leapt over the offensive line, blocked the kick, and returned it for a go-ahead Jets touchdown. It was truly a spectacular play.
Unfortunately for the Jets, there was too much time left on the clock. Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers would drive down the field and win the game on a go-ahead field goal as time expired.
Will McDonald IV's incredible play isn't enough to secure Jets' first win
"I felt like it was a legendary play for me, probably the best play I've ever made in my NFL career. At the end of the day, I still helped out & I was still able to get my team in a good position to win," McDonald said following the Jets' crushing Week 3 loss. "For me, I feel like I could've done a little more in the game to get our team in a better position, but at the end of the day, we have that belief still, so down the stretch, we're going to get the wins."
McDonald is one of the biggest winners in football despite the team's loss. His personal stock is trending up, not just because of the spectacular play, but for his willingness to chase the win until the final whistle. The star put his body on the line to make a huge play when the team needed him the most.
If the Jets can rally around that kind of attitude, there will certainly be brighter days ahead.
