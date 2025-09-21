J.J. Watt's 70s Throwback Look for Steelers-Patriots Led to Many Jokes From NFL World
Sunday marked a big slate of NFL games in Week 3 of the 2025 season. It was also a milestone for the NFL on CBS. It's been 50 years to the day since The NFL Today debuted on the network, and the network went all-out in celebrating the occasion.
The most obvious way they did so was to have all the CBS announcers and studio talent dress up like they were in the 1970s. It made for a tremendously entertaining pregame show. It also led to many jokes, particularly about J.J. Watt, who looked very natural donning 70s-style glasses and facial hair for the Patriots-Steelers broadcast alongside Ian Eagle.
Here's the reveal of the pair's tremendous look:
It naturally inspired plenty of cracks. Watt was compared to Napoleon Dynamite and Bill Lumbergh, among others.
For his part Watt was more than happy to lean into the jokes, quoting Office Space in response to a Lumbergh comparison.
"Did you get that memo about the cover sheets on the TPS report?" Watt tweeted as he prepared for the afternoon's broadcast.
What a great idea from CBS.