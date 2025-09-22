3 Jets Stars Address New York's 0-3 Start With Hopeful Message
The New York Jets came into the season with higher expectations than they've seemingly had in years, but after three weeks, the Jets are 0-3.
Quarterback Justin Fields is on the sidelines with a concussion and the Jets are trending in the wrong direction.
New York had a chance in Week 1, but Xavier Gipson fumbled it away in the second half. The Buffalo Bills dominated the Jets in Week 2. The Jets hung with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, but Baker Mayfield was too much for the Jets' defense, resulting in a crushing loss for New York.
Jets stars send hopeful message to fans despite 0-3 start to the season
After the third loss in a row, one Jets star echoed a message of hope to the team, reminding the fans that it's still early in the year.
“You’re 0-3. It’s an uphill battle as far as where we’re at,” Wide receiver Garrett Wilson said after the game. “But it’s still early. We finished strong but how do we keep ourselves out of that spot?”
Wilson's correct in the fact that it's early in the year, but the Jets need to fix their big mistakes before it's too late. Star defensive end Quinnen Williams has been dominant all season, but noted that small mistakes have killed the Jets.
“We got to continue to watch the film, delete the negative things in our game, the small things helping us lose games,” Williams said. “This season is about to start rolling — it’s been rolling. And you don’t want to look up and be 0-10.”
While small plays have killed New York, big plays have kept them in games. In Week 1, it was big plays from Fields. In Week 3, it was a huge blocked kick from Will McDonald IV.
“At the end of the day I helped out and was able to get my team in a good position to win,” McDonald said. “I just feel like I could’ve done more in the game to get our team in a better position. We all seen the outcome.”
The Jets might be 0-3, but there's a silver lining. It's still early in the season, and New York is working to fix its biggest mistakes.
