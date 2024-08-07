How Much Money Has Haason Reddick Lost Due to Holdout from New York Jets?
The New York Jets still have an ongoing situation with star pass-rusher Haason Reddick.
After acquiring him, the situation was that the two sides had a verbal agreement that Reddick would play the 2024 season and then they would work out a long-term deal.
However, after the Jets made moves following the trade, Reddick changed his mind.
He instead opted to use his leverage after New York moved on from a couple of other pass-rushers to begin demanding a new deal before he played.
Since then, Reddick has been holding out. He has missed the start of training camp and there are very real concerns about the ability for the two sides to work out an agreement.
Of course, with every holdout comes lost money. Reddick has lost quite a bit of money so far.
How much money has he lost due to his holdout? Let's take a closer look.
Each day that he misses, the Jets fine him $50,000 in unwaivable fines. After missing Tuesday, he's up to $600,000 in those fines. New York also fined him $100,000 for missing mandatory minicamp back in June.
In addition to those fines, the Jets can, and have hinted that they will, fine him an additional $300,000 for his holdout.
With all of those fines put together, Reddick stands to have lost $1 million already due to the situation. Keeping the holdout going will simply continue adding onto that tally.
Hopefully, the two sides are able to work out a deal to get Reddick back on the field. Whether that agreement ends up being a short-term option or a long-term option, both parties would benefit from working it out as soon as possible.
Reddick is going to be a huge part of the New York defense when he gets back on the field. He put up big numbers in 2023 with the Philadelphia Eagles and is expected to do more of the same in 2024.
During the 2023 season, he racked up 38 total tackles, 11 sacks, a forced fumble, and a defended pass. The Jets have a very talented secondary, which makes getting to the quarterback even more important.
New York will be looking to wreak havoc on opposing offenses and force turnovers in bunches. Reddick's ability to rush the passer will help with that goal in a big way.
Expect to hear more updates on this situation in the near future.