Jim Harbaugh Shares Positive Update After Keenan Allen's Visit With Chargers
Chargers fans received some welcome news last week when it was revealed that free agent wide receiver and former franchise name Keenan Allen was in Los Angeles for a workout with his old team.
On Monday, Jim Harbaugh then gave an update on how said visit went.
The coach said the workout "went well," according to The Athletic's Daniel Popper, although he did not get into details about if and when the team would ultimately sign Allen. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport had previously reported that both parties had "mutual interest" in a reunion.
Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears at the end of the 2023–24 season after a career with the Chargers. In his first and likely only season with the team, he recorded 744 yards on 70 catches, plus seven touchdowns. Though he is in the tail end of his NFL career, his veteran experience and continued production would add to a Chargers WR room already bolstered by young stars Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.