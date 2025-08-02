SI

Cameras Caught Jameis Winston Doing 'Thriller' Dance During Giants Training Camp

Winston had some fun at camp on Saturday.

Liam McKeone

Jameis Winston had some fun at New York Giants training camp on Saturday.
Jameis Winston had some fun at New York Giants training camp on Saturday. / Talkin' Giants on
In this story:

Jameis Winston signed with the New York Giants this offseason to back up Russell Wilson and provide veteran mentorship to 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart. Unwritten is the expectation that Winston will also provide no small measure of entertainment for football fans.

On Saturday, the Giants got the first look of that sort of entertainment. Cameras caught Winston dancing to Michael Jackson's Thriller during training camp. He did a pretty good job, too.

The dance is funny but even funnier is that Winston appears to be dancing completely alone, and nobody around him seems fazed even a little bit. Classic Winston.

Just a glimpse at what fans can look forward to with Winston in Giants blue this season.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL