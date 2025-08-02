Cameras Caught Jameis Winston Doing 'Thriller' Dance During Giants Training Camp
Winston had some fun at camp on Saturday.
Jameis Winston signed with the New York Giants this offseason to back up Russell Wilson and provide veteran mentorship to 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart. Unwritten is the expectation that Winston will also provide no small measure of entertainment for football fans.
On Saturday, the Giants got the first look of that sort of entertainment. Cameras caught Winston dancing to Michael Jackson's Thriller during training camp. He did a pretty good job, too.
The dance is funny but even funnier is that Winston appears to be dancing completely alone, and nobody around him seems fazed even a little bit. Classic Winston.
Just a glimpse at what fans can look forward to with Winston in Giants blue this season.
