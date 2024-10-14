Jim Harbaugh Shared Update on Heart Condition Following Cardiologist Visit
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh visited with a cardiologist on Monday after a heart condition called atrial flutter caused him to leave Sunday's game vs. the Denver Broncos briefly to be checked on by doctors.
Harbaugh learned during his cardiologist visit that he will now have to wear a heart monitor for two weeks, and he's going to take medicine to keep his heart rate down.
Harbaugh has dealt with this heart condition for decades now, so the coach doesn't plan to step away from the NFL at all this season.
“It’ll take my heart stopping for me not to be out there," Harbaugh told reporters Monday.
After Sunday's 23–16 win, Harbaugh told reporters that he's had two ablations, which is done to help irregular heartbeats, one of which came during his last NFL coaching stint in 2012 with the San Francisco 49ers.
Harbaugh was able to return to Sunday's game since doctors were able to get his heart rate back to a normal rhythm.