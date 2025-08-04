Jim Harbaugh Visited Chargers Linebacker in Jail After Friday Night Arrest
Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman was arrested on Friday in Los Angeles after officials say they found five guns—including two illegal assault-style rifles—in his vehicle during a traffic stop. The 32-year-old is facing a felony gun possession charge and is currently being held without bail.
With the linebacker remaining in police custody and away from the team, coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that he went and visited him over the weekend:
"He's working through the legalities along with his representation," said Harbaugh when asked for comment on Perryman's situation. "Had a chance to see him yesterday. Went over and visited and he's in good spirits. Love Denzel. He's always done right, he's never been in trouble. He's got a beautiful family and he's—we're just letting the due process play out."
Perryman was drafted by the Chargers in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft and following brief stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans, is back for his second go-round in L.A. He's scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.