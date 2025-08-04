SI

Jim Harbaugh Visited Chargers Linebacker in Jail After Friday Night Arrest

Denzel Perryman is facing a felony gun possession charge and is being held without bail.

Mike Kadlick

Jim Harbaugh is entering his second season as the Chargers' head coach.
Jim Harbaugh is entering his second season as the Chargers' head coach. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman was arrested on Friday in Los Angeles after officials say they found five guns—including two illegal assault-style rifles—in his vehicle during a traffic stop. The 32-year-old is facing a felony gun possession charge and is currently being held without bail.

With the linebacker remaining in police custody and away from the team, coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that he went and visited him over the weekend:

"He's working through the legalities along with his representation," said Harbaugh when asked for comment on Perryman's situation. "Had a chance to see him yesterday. Went over and visited and he's in good spirits. Love Denzel. He's always done right, he's never been in trouble. He's got a beautiful family and he's—we're just letting the due process play out."

Perryman was drafted by the Chargers in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft and following brief stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans, is back for his second go-round in L.A. He's scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL