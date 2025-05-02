Jim Harbaugh Woke Up in Middle of the Night Determined to Get Justin Herbert to HOF
With the Los Angeles Chargers' first two picks of the 2025 NFL draft, the Chargers selected two play-makers to support quarterback Justin Herbert and the offense. The Chargers took running back Omarion Hampton in the first round followed by wide receiver Tre Harris in the second round.
These players are designed to bolster L.A.'s offense as Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh sets out on his new goal—helping Herbert make the Hall of Fame.
During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Harbaugh detailed that he recently woke up in the middle of the night and realized he "must get" Herbert to the Hall of Fame.
"Guys for Justin to get the ball to," Harbaugh told Eisen of the team's recent draft picks. "I woke up the other day and said, 'Gotta get Justin Herbert to the Hall of Fame. Must get Justin Herbert to the Hall of Fame.' It's just one of those things where you wake up at 3:30, 4:00 in the morning, and sometimes that's when your best ideas come. You kinda process that, that would mean winning a couple Super Bowls. A lot of people would benefit from that. That's a worthy goal. I think it's necessary that we get him surrounded with as many good football players to his level as possible."
Harbaugh has yet to tell Herbert about his intention to get the young quarterback to the Hall of Fame, but said that Herbert would "kick him in the shins" if he brought this idea to him.
"Justin is all about the team," Harbaugh added. "He's not into any accolades for himself. He would kick me in the shins if I said that to him, but that's the challenge that I'm attacking."
Herbert certainly has the talent of a Hall of Fame quarterback, and a major reason the Chargers hired Harbaugh was to bring in a coach that could get the most out of Herbert.
Through his career so far, Herbert has shown the ability to put up outstanding numbers—setting the NFL rookie passing touchdowns record and throwing for 5,000 yards in 2021—that could help him one day contend for a gold jacket. However, Herbert needs more postseason success to even enter that conversation. Herbert has now made the playoffs twice, but is still seeking his first postseason victory. If Herbert were to begin regularly making the postseason and even win the Super Bowl, he could put himself in conversation as a potential Hall of Famer.