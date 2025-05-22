SI

Jim Irsay's Final Tweet Was for Indianapolis

Colts owner Jim Irsay.
Longtime Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay passed away on Wednesday. For all the things that Irsay was known for during his life, one of them was being a true poster. Irsay had an X (formerly Twitter) account with over 500,000 followers and he stayed active online until the very end.

His final tweet was posted just before noon the day he died as he said "Go PACERS," and wished the organization and most importantly, "our city" good luck ahead of their Eastern Conference finals matchup against the New York Knicks.

The feeling was obviously mutal. The Pacers posted a statement from team owner Herb Simon after hearing the news. The post called Irsay a "dear friend" who helped shape Indianapolis into "the sports capital it is today."

