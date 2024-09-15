SI

Jim Nantz Cracked a Subtle Taylor Swift Joke During Chiefs-Bengals

Nantz can be sneaky on the CBS broadcast.

Liam McKeone

Swift is dating Travis Kelce, who had three catches for 34 yards in the Chiefs's season opener.
Taylor Swift attended Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs-Cincinnati Bengals rivalry game at Arrowhead Stadium. On the CBS broadcast, Jim Nantz couldn't help but make a subtle crack about her presence.

As the cameras lingered on Swift in the first quarter of the game, Nantz observed that Chiefs fans are definitely enjoying this era of football with a light emphasis on "era." It is, of course, a reference to Swift's Eras tour that took over the world for a while there in 2022 and 2023.

Nantz has long enjoyed making light of the Swift angle during Chiefs games. The CBS cameras usually give him ample opportunity, too.

It is, indeed, a good time to be a Chiefs fan. Patrick Mahomes and company are looking to win their third consecutive Super Bowl and escaped the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. A great era of football.

Liam McKeone

LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

