Jim Nantz Cracked a Subtle Taylor Swift Joke During Chiefs-Bengals
Taylor Swift attended Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs-Cincinnati Bengals rivalry game at Arrowhead Stadium. On the CBS broadcast, Jim Nantz couldn't help but make a subtle crack about her presence.
As the cameras lingered on Swift in the first quarter of the game, Nantz observed that Chiefs fans are definitely enjoying this era of football with a light emphasis on "era." It is, of course, a reference to Swift's Eras tour that took over the world for a while there in 2022 and 2023.
Nantz has long enjoyed making light of the Swift angle during Chiefs games. The CBS cameras usually give him ample opportunity, too.
It is, indeed, a good time to be a Chiefs fan. Patrick Mahomes and company are looking to win their third consecutive Super Bowl and escaped the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. A great era of football.