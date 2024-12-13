Jimmy Garoppolo's Brother Mocked Kyle Shanahan For 49ers' Offensive Struggles
The San Francisco 49ers could muster only six points in their Thursday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams. In dropping a game they absolutely needed to win, the Niners are now 6–8 and will need to go on quite a run just to sneak into the playoffs. Once there, it's harder to imagine they'll make much noise thanks to a punchless offense that's been unable to eclipse the 17-point mark in four of the last five contests. It turns out that not having Christian McCaffrey healthy can have a major impact.
Not everyone, though, is willing to grade on a curve. Including Billy Garoppolo, brother of Jimmy, who offered some comentary about Niners coach Kyle Shanahan on Instagram on Thursday night. "Offensive Guru," Garoppolo joked with the aide of several crying laughing emojis.
That's just mean. And empirically unfair. Shanahan ... is an offensive guru. He's a good coach. There is no way to look at the numbers or results and conclude anything else. It might be possible that Jimmy Garoppolo's brother could have a slight bias. His brother wasn't a part of San Francisco's plans despite playing really well there and coming periously close to winning a Super Bowl. Without Shanahan he went 3–3 and threw seven touchdowns against nine interceptions for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023.
Jimmy has yet to see the field for the Rams, where he serves as Matthew Stafford's backup for another great offensive mind in Sean McVay.