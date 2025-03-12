Jimmy Garoppolo Explains Why He Chose to Re-Sign With the Rams Over Other Opportunities
Jimmy Garoppolo agreed to a one-year deal to remain with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.
As Garoppolo explained, while he explored other opportunities to play elsewhere, the decision to stay in Los Angeles for another year wasn’t a very difficult one.
“I kind of knew where I wanted to be,” Garoppolo said on Wednesday, via the Los Angeles Times. “The Rams came with a strong offer, I love the people here, love the teammates. So really I’m at the point of my career, those are the little things that make a difference to me.
“It’s really more about the situation than the opportunity. There were some opportunities. But I’ve been in a bad organization and I’ve seen how it can wear on you throughout the year. Just talking to my brothers, my family, didn’t want to go through that again.”
Garoppolo has previously spent time with the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders. Apparently the weather in Los Angeles and the stability of the Rams were good enough reason to run it back for another year.
At age 33, Garoppolo doesn't have the same priorities in the league as he used to. For instance, he sounds more accepting to be a backup quarterback (in this case to Matthew Stafford) than he might have been in the past.
“Once you get to this point in your career, you start getting older and you’ve seen a couple things, you start to enjoy the little things,” Garoppolo said. “Life is short, so might as well enjoy it.”
The 2024 season was Garoppolo's first with the Rams. He only made one appearance for Los Angeles last season––a Week 18 start against the Seattle Seahawks in which he completed 27 of 41 pass attempts for 334 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.