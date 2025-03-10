Jimmy Garoppolo Agrees to Return to Rams on New One-Year Deal
The Los Angeles Rams have successfully retained not one, but two quarterbacks heading into the 2025 season.
After agreeing to a new deal with Matthew Stafford earlier in the offseason, the Rams were also able to re-sign veteran backup Jimmy Garoppolo to a new one-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
Garoppolo has been with the Rams since 2024. He only made one appearance for Los Angeles last season––a Week 18 start against the Seattle Seahawks in which he completed 27 of 41 pass attempts for 334 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Garoppolo remains one of the most experienced backups in the NFL, and while the veteran Stafford has been remarkably durable throughout his career, having a second-string QB who's made 64 career starts could prove invaluable.
In his 11-year NFL career, Garoppolo has completed 67.4% of his passes and thrown 96 touchdowns and 52 interceptions.