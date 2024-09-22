SI

Jimmy Johnson Eviscerates Panthers Owner David Tepper in Wake of Bryce Young Fiasco

The Fox Sports analyst did not hesitate to lay blame at Tepper's feet.

Liam McKeone

Jimmy Johnson is not a fan of David Tepper
It's been open season all week on the Carolina Panthers in the wake of the Bryce Young fiasco. Just about everybody with a microphone has chimed in on what went wrong for the franchise. It was Jimmy Johnson's turn on Sunday before the Panthers took on the Las Vegas Raiders under new starter Andy Dalton.

The longtime Dallas Cowboys head coach was on Fox NFL Pregame and, touching on Young's benching, laid the blame at the feet of Panthers owner David Tepper. Johnson went on to list all his sins, eviscerating the billionaire and accusing him of playing "fantasy football" by constantly making decisions based on his whims and not the advice of the real football people around him.

"The owner of the Carolina Panthers, that's the problem. He's making the major decisions without listening to his football people. David Tepper. It's his team, he can do whatever he wants to. But look at the people that's left. He's the one that wanted Bryce Young as the No. 1 pick. Look at Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore, Brian Burns. You look at Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold. Look at coaches, Steve Wilk, Frank Reich, Matt Rhule. He's run them all off!

"He's got to listen to his football people and quit playing fantasy football."

Tepper purchased the Panthers in 2018. Since then, Carolina has gone 33-70, including the two losses suffered to open this season. They haven't appeared in the playoffs since 2017. The owner has shuffled through six head coaches and numerous quarterbacks. The statistics don't lie on this front— the Panthers have been terrible during Tepper's tenure.

Perhaps this latest debacle will bring change. Perhaps not. Either way, the 2024 season is looking like a tough one for Carolina yet again.

Liam McKeone

