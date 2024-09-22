Bryce Young's Benching Isn't Considered Season-Long for Panthers, per Report
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was benched for this Sunday's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, which sparked trade rumors and questions about what the future will bring for the former No. 1 pick.
However, this benching is considered more of a "timeout" than a "season-long benching," sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He also added "But the belief is Young will be back, sources say, and when he is, this time off the field will benefit him."
It sounds like fans haven't seen the last of Young in his second NFL season.
Panthers coach Dave Canales shut down trade rumors just two days after the benching was announced. He admitted the decision to bench Young was his, and that he chose to start backup Andy Dalton in order "to make the best decision for our group to give us our best chance to win this week." He didn't offer a timeline of when he expects to bring Young back to the QB1 spot.
Young has only won two games since being named the starter at the beginning of the 2023 season. So far this season, Young's completed 31 of 56 passes for 245 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions. He's been sacked six times on top of that. The Panthers have only scored 13 points through two games this season.